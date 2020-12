Princess Beatrice Has ‘No Recollection’ Of Prince Andrew Attending Her Pizza Express Party Saturday, 12 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Prince Andrew’s daughter Princess Beatrice has “absolutely no recollection” of her father attending her Pizza Express birthday party, the same night he was alleged to have had sex with Virginia Roberts. The royal previously dismissed the latter’s allegations in a “car crash” interview with the BBC, stressing that there was no truth to Roberts’ claims Read More Prince Andrew’s daughter Princess Beatrice has “absolutely no recollection” of her father attending her Pizza Express birthday party, the same night he was alleged to have had sex with Virginia Roberts. The royal previously dismissed the latter’s allegations in a “car crash” interview with the BBC, stressing that there was no truth to Roberts’ claims Read More 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Woah! How did that happen?' Little girl gets princess-themed surprise party



This little girl's dream came true for her birthday when she was surprised with a princess-themed party. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:28 Published on November 11, 2020 Duchess of York felt hurt by 'pork' jibes.



Duchess of York felt hurt by 'pork' jibes. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:19 Published on November 11, 2020