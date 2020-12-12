Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Regina Hall Drops Hilarious Birthday Song to Celebrate Turning 50

TMZ.com Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Regina Hall turned 50 this weekend, but she has NOT lost her sense of humor ... if anything, it's sharper -- and she's leaning into it with an awesome song for her big day. The actress and comedian rang in the big 5-0 Saturday with a hilarious home…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Happy Birthday, Regina Hall! (Saturday, Dec. 12)

Happy Birthday, Regina Hall! (Saturday, Dec. 12) 00:48

 Happy Birthday, Regina Hall!. Regina Hall turns 50 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the actress. 1. She loves dogs. 2. Hall had planned on becoming a nun at one point. 3. She was once a dental assistant. 4. Hall originally intended to be a journalist. 5. She made her...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Regina Hall Regina Hall American actress

You Might Like