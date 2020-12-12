Regina Hall Drops Hilarious Birthday Song to Celebrate Turning 50
Saturday, 12 December 2020 () Regina Hall turned 50 this weekend, but she has NOT lost her sense of humor ... if anything, it's sharper -- and she's leaning into it with an awesome song for her big day. The actress and comedian rang in the big 5-0 Saturday with a hilarious home…
Happy Birthday,
Regina Hall!.
Regina Hall turns
50 years old today.
Here are five fun facts
about the actress.
1. She loves dogs.
2. Hall had planned on
becoming a nun at one point.
3. She was once a
dental assistant.
4. Hall originally intended
to be a journalist.
5. She made her...