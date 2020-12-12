Global  
 

Charley Pride Dead at 86 from COVID-19, Country Music's First Black Superstar

TMZ.com Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Charley Pride -- the first Black man to break through in the country music scene -- has died from the coronavirus. The legendary singer passed away Saturday in Dallas due to complications from COVID-19 -- this according to his PR team, which…
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Country Music Legend Charley Pride Dies Of COVID-19 Complications In Dallas

Country Music Legend Charley Pride Dies Of COVID-19 Complications In Dallas 01:31

 Country music legend Charley Pride has died at the age of 86 of complications from COVID-19 in Dallas, his representative announced Saturday.

