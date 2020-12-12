Charley Pride Dead at 86 from COVID-19, Country Music's First Black Superstar

Here's the latest for Thursday December 12th: US COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday; As leaders set climate goals, Biden pledges US support;..

First U.S. COVID shots coming Monday: Army General The first shots in a massive U.S. COVID-19 vaccine campaign will be administered as early as Monday, with Pfizer Inc and partners aiming to start shipments across the hard-hit country on Sunday, an Army general organizing the rollout said. Colette Luke has more.

A Dallas family physician said he and his staff are not wearing masks in his clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite Gov. Kate Brown's order.

Dallas — Southwest Airlines warned nearly 7,000 workers on Thursday that they could lose their jobs unless labor unions accept concessions to help the airline..

Boosie Badazz is making the most of what is clearly a gruesome situation -- using his leg injuries from last month's shooting in Dallas to promote a new song...

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is taking its long-grounded Boeing 737 Max jets out of storage, updating key flight-control software, and flying the planes in..

Margaret Keenan, 90, Receives First COVID-19 Vaccine in UK



Survey reveals 40% of Americans have struggled with food insecurity for the first time during the pandemic



