Ashanti Says She Has COVID, Verzuz Battle with Keyshia Cole Postponed
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
It's official, the Ashanti/Keyshia Verzuz battle will be pushed back a bit so Ashanti can recover. The official Verzuz account writes, "Unfortunately, we have to postpone tonight’s @Ashanti vs @KeyshiaCole #VERZUZ. Ashanti tested positive for…
