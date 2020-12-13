Global  
 

Ashanti Says She Has COVID, Verzuz Battle with Keyshia Cole Postponed

TMZ.com Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
It's official, the Ashanti/Keyshia Verzuz battle will be pushed back a bit so Ashanti can recover. The official Verzuz account writes, "Unfortunately, we have to postpone tonight’s @Ashanti vs @KeyshiaCole #VERZUZ. Ashanti tested positive for…
Ashanti (singer) Ashanti (singer) Singer, songwriter, record producer and actress


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Keyshia Cole Keyshia Cole American singer, songwriter, actress, and television producer from California


Verzuz Verzuz Webcast series