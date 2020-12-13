Global  
 

Eddie Van Halen Cremated, Ashes to be Scattered in Ocean Off Malibu

TMZ.com Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Eddie Van Halen now has a final resting place, TMZ has learned ... the beautiful Pacific Ocean off the coast of Malibu. The late rock star's body was cremated 22 days after he died ... this according to Eddie's death certificate obtained by TMZ.…
Eddie Van Halen Eddie Van Halen American rock musician

Wolfgang Van Halen says late dad Eddie's unreleased material won't be released anytime soon [Video]

Wolfgang Van Halen says late dad Eddie's unreleased material won't be released anytime soon

Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang has said there are currently no plans to open up his late father's vault to put out unreleased material.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:46Published

Eddie Van Halen's son criticises sale of his father's guitars

 Wolfgang Van Halen claimed the anonymous sellers were "taking advantage of my father's passing".
BBC News
Eddie Van Halen remembered by fellow guitar greats at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony [Video]

Eddie Van Halen remembered by fellow guitar greats at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

Eddie Van Halen was saluted by his music peers in a special tribute during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame virtual induction ceremony on Saturday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

TMZ TMZ American celebrity tabloid news website based in Los Angeles.

Johnny Manziel In 'Serious Talks' To Make Football Comeback in New Pro League

 Johnny Manziel may not be done with pro football after all -- he's in "serious talks" to join a new league, TMZ Sports has learned. We're told the 28-year-old is..
TMZ.com

Dana White Says 'Zero Chance' Jake Paul Will Fight Conor McGregor

 "[Conor McGregor] is one of the greatest fighters on Earth right now. He shouldn't be fighting kids that have f**king YouTube videos." That's Dana White stomping..
TMZ.com

Montana Yao Files for Divorce from NBA Husband Malik Beasley

 Montana Yao has officially filed divorce docs seeking to end her 9-month marriage to NBA player Malik Beasley, TMZ Sports has learned. Yao filed the papers this..
TMZ.com

NYC Mayoral Candidate Isaac Wright Jr. Praises Kim Kardashian, Would Welcome Support

 Isaac Wright Jr. -- who was wrongfully convicted and sentenced to life in prison -- is now running for Mayor of NYC, and says he'd welcome Kim Kardashian's..
TMZ.com

Pacific Ocean Pacific Ocean Ocean between Asia and Australia in the west, the Americas in the east and Antarctica or the Southern Ocean in the south.

Russian submarine test-fires four nuclear missiles in western Pacific [Video]

Russian submarine test-fires four nuclear missiles in western Pacific

Russia's Vladimir Monomakh nuclear submarine test-launched four ballistic missiles on Saturday in the Sea of Okhotsk, the western Pacific Ocean, Russia's Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:40Published

Fiji’s PM refuses to let the Pacific be the ‘sacrificial canary for coal-burning countries'

 Frank Bainimarama made the comments during a virtual forum for Pacific nations.
SBS

Fiji’s PM says he refuses to let the Pacific be the ‘sacrificial canary’ for high-emitting nations

 Frank Bainimarama made the comments during a virtual forum for Pacific nations.
SBS
15 Asian-Pacific nations sign huge China-backed RCEP free trade agreement [Video]

15 Asian-Pacific nations sign huge China-backed RCEP free trade agreement

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:53Published

