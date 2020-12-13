Eddie Van Halen Cremated, Ashes to be Scattered in Ocean Off Malibu
Eddie Van Halen now has a final resting place, TMZ has learned ... the beautiful Pacific Ocean off the coast of Malibu. The late rock star's body was cremated 22 days after he died ... this according to Eddie's death certificate obtained by TMZ.…
Eddie Van Halen American rock musician
