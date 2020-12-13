Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

College Basketball Star Keyontae Johnson Collapses on Court, In Critical Condition

TMZ.com Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
University of Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson is in critical condition after collapsing on the court in the middle of a game. It's terrifying to watch. The game -- Gators vs. Seminoles -- was in timeout. Just before that, Keyontae…
