College Basketball Star Keyontae Johnson Collapses on Court, In Critical Condition

'Do takke ke log' trying to turn Court's arena into political rivalry: Mumbai Mayor hits at Kangana



Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Nov 27 that people like Kangana Ranaut are trying to turn Courts arena into a political rivalry. "Everyone is surprised that an actress who lives in Himachal, comes here and calls our Mumbai 'PoK' such 'do takke ke log' want to turn Court's arena into a political rivalry, it's wrong," said Kishori Pednekar. Bombay High Court set aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut issued on September 07 and 09, calls demolition at her place as action with malafide intent.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:40 Published now