Aww! Chris Pratt Shares The First Snap Of His Daughter — See The Pic! Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Actor Chris Pratt shared the first photo of his 4-month-old daughter, Lyla in a sweet birthday tribute post for his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. Pratt created an adorable collage on Instagram with some candid moments in honor of Schwarzenegger turning 31. “Happy Birthday Sweetie!” the Jurassic World actor wrote. “You have brought so much light into Read More 👓 View full article

