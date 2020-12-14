“How Jeff Bezos’ Ex-Wife Mackenzie Became One Of The Most Powerful Women Of 2020
Monday, 14 December 2020 () Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos‘ ex-wife Mackenzie Scott became one of the richest most powerful women overnight after she and Bezos split in 2019, but what was it that made Scott one of the most powerful women of 2020? Forbes described the author as a “prime example” of how women use their power and wealth to Read More
Stephanie Bray, CEO of United Way of Sacramento, couldn’t contain her excitement after a phone call with philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos turned into a $10 million..
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 02:03Published