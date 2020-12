Intro for December 14, 2020 Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Dear Gossips, A couple of weeks ago, The New York Times published its list of the 25 Greatest Actors of the 21st Century (so far), a thoughtful, really well-produced package that I slowly savoured and, really, had no quarrel with. This week, The New York Times Magazine released its annual Great Perf... 👓 View full article

Related news from verified sources Intro for December 15, 2020 Dear Gossips, Many months ago, shortly after the start of the pandemic in the west, do you remember celebrity “Imagine”? Maybe you don’t want to. The...

Intro for December 16, 2020 Dear Gossips,Jodie Turner-Smith was pictured for the first time this week in costume as Anne Boleyn for a new Channel 5 series in the UK. The show will focus on...

Intro for December 17, 2020 Dear Gossips, Megan Thee Stallion was interviewed by Mikael Wood in the LA Times this week to promote her album, Good News, and to recap the wild year she’s...

