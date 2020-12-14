Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance to Thank COVID-19 Heroes
Meghan Markle's so inspired by stories of compassion she's witnessing through the pandemic, she decided to make a surprise appearance to honor those very heroes. The Duchess of Sussex made an unscheduled appearance on CNN's 'Heroes' special Sunday…
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Member of the British royal family and former actress
