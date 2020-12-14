Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance to Thank COVID-19 Heroes

Young woman who has lost three babies reveals sadness on hearing Meghan's miscarriage agony



A young woman who longs to be a mother but has lost three babies in the firstthree months of pregnancy told how she burst into tears when she read MeghanMarkle’s account of her own miscarriage agony. Determined to have a longed-forchild after repeated heartbreak, Beth Turner, 26, and her partner SamGrimshaw, 29, began crowdfunding after miscarrying their daughter, Hope, inJune 2020 – optimistic that private tests may help them find a way to carry ababy full-term.

