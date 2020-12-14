Meghan Markle makes surprise appearance on CNN’s Heroes special as she's confirmed to be investor in start-up, Clevr Blends
Monday, 14 December 2020 () Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance on CNN’s Heroes special this weekend to pay tribute to those who gave us hope during this dreadful year – those who sacrificed their wellness and safety to help patients, community leaders who came together to assist their neighbours, help other families, and...
