See Ya! Selena Gomez Quits Hillsong Church Amid Carl Lentz’s Cheating Scandal

OK! Magazine Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Another one bites the dust! Selena Gomez is no longer a member of Hillsong Church amid Pastor Carl Lentz's recent infidelity drama, a source told The Daily Telegraph. Gomez "doesn't identify with Hillsong any longer" as she feels "bitterly disillusioned" by the Pentecostal institution after Lentz's affair with designer Ranin Karim was revealed. The 28-year-old "considers
News video: Selena Gomez 'is comfortable with single life'

Selena Gomez 'is comfortable with single life' 01:28

 A source has claimed that Selena Gomez is "comfortable being single" for the time being.

