See Ya! Selena Gomez Quits Hillsong Church Amid Carl Lentz’s Cheating Scandal

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Selena Gomez has got ‘good things’ coming in 2021



Selena Gomez has hinted she will have lots of new music arriving in 2021 and has vowed to top her 2020 album 'Rare'. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:47 Published 1 day ago Pastor who fired Carl Lentz puts Hillsong NYC under investigation



Pastor who fired Carl Lentz puts Hillsong NYC under investigation Credit: Page Six Duration: 01:38 Published 1 day ago Selena Gomez reflects on bittersweet 2020



During the difficult year 2020, there were some successes and Selena Gomez’s new very intimate album Rare, was one of them. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 2 days ago