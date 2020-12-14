Meghan Markle Slammed Again! Why Oprah’s Support Of The Duchess Caused An Uproar
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Even though Meghan Markle is no longer part of the royal family, palace insiders are upset at the Duchess of Sussex after her pal Oprah Winfrey publicly posted about coffee in which Markle has invested in. There were “more than a few raised eyebrows” after the 39-year-old decided to be an investor in Clevr Blends Read More
Even though Meghan Markle is no longer part of the royal family, palace insiders are upset at the Duchess of Sussex after her pal Oprah Winfrey publicly posted about coffee in which Markle has invested in. There were “more than a few raised eyebrows” after the 39-year-old decided to be an investor in Clevr Blends Read More
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources