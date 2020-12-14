Global  
 

Jesy Nelson Quits Little Mix: The ‘Band Has Taken A Toll On My Mental Health’

OK! Magazine Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Singer Jesy Nelson announced she quit U.K. girl group Little Mix on Monday, December 14. The 29-year-old shared the shocking news in a statement posted to Instagram — which has already garnered over one million likes — while thanking her fans and bandmates for “the most incredible time of my life.” Nelson candidly admitted that being in the Read More
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Jesy Nelson Leaves Little Mix to Focus on Mental Health

Jesy Nelson Leaves Little Mix to Focus on Mental Health 01:10

 Jesy Nelson Leaves Little Mix to Focus on Mental Health. Nelson revealed the news in a lengthy Instagram post on Dec. 14. The past nine years in Little Mix has been the most incredible time of my life, Jesy Nelson, via Instagram. The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on...

