Prince Andrew’s Spokesperson Doesn’t Deny That He Stayed In Epstein’s NYC Mansion

OK! Magazine Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
A spokesperson has not commented on the Daily Mail’s report that Prince Andrew stayed in Jeffrey Epstein’s New York mansion in April 2001, despite the fact that he publicly denied it in his infamous Newsnight interview last year. The Duke of York spent his last night of a three-day trip to the States in a Read More
