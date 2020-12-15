Lamar Jackson Swears He Didn't Poop His Pants During Game, I'm No Paul Pierce!
Lamar Jackson insists he was CRAMPING -- not CRAPPING -- and that's why he raced to the locker room in the middle of "Monday Night Football." In other words, Lamar says he didn't "pull a Paul Pierce" and fake an injury so he could take a dump!…
Lamar Jackson American football quarterback
Lamar Jackson returns from cramps to lead Baltimore Ravens to thrilling win over Cleveland BrownsLamar Jackson returned after being treated for cramps to lead the Baltimore Ravens to an exciting Monday night win over the Cleveland Browns.
USATODAY.com
Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19: NFL
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05Published
Paul Pierce American basketball player
