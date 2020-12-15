Global  
 

Lamar Jackson Swears He Didn't Poop His Pants During Game, I'm No Paul Pierce!

TMZ.com Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Lamar Jackson insists he was CRAMPING -- not CRAPPING -- and that's why he raced to the locker room in the middle of "Monday Night Football." In other words, Lamar says he didn't "pull a Paul Pierce" and fake an injury so he could take a dump!…
