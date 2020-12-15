Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Growing Pains' Star Kirk Cameron Holds Massive Christmas Carol Gathering

TMZ.com Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Kirk Cameron stuck it to Gov. Gavin Newsom and his COVID guidelines by getting hundreds of people together in public to sing Christmas carols ... something he does not regret. The "Growing Pains" star helped organize a massive outdoor gathering…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gavin Newsom Gavin Newsom 40th Governor of California

Alex Padilla to replace Kamala Harris in Senate, becoming California's first Latino senator

 Governor Gavin Newsom tapped California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill the U.S. Senate seat that's soon to be vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala..
CBS News

Newsom taps California election chief Padilla for US Senate

 SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Tuesday as the state’s next U.S. senator to fill the seat..
WorldNews

Newsom taps Padilla as next California US Senator

 California Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed Secretary of State Alex Padilla as the state's next U.S. senator. He will fill the seat being vacated by Vice..
USATODAY.com

Alex Padilla to replace Kamala Harris in Senate, making history as California's first Latino senator

 California Governor Gavin Newsom will name Secretary of State Alex Padilla to replace Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the U.S. Senate. Padilla will be the..
CBS News

California Gov. Newsom picks Alex Padilla to fill Kamala Harris Senate seat, making him the state's first Latino senator

 Padilla will be California's first Latino senator, giving a new level of representation to the demographic group that makes up nearly 40% of population.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Tamil Nadu allows Jallikattu with Covid-19 restrictions: All you need to know [Video]

Tamil Nadu allows Jallikattu with Covid-19 restrictions: All you need to know

Tamil Nadu govt has permitted Jallikattu during the harvest festival of Pongal in January. The state govt said Jallikattu will be conducted keeping in mind all pandemic restrictions. Jallikattu has been controversial and has been temporarily banned several times. The Supreme Court in 2014 banned Jallikattu following a plea filed by Animal Welfare Board of India and PETA. The ban was lifted in 2017 with an amendment to the law after huge protests across the state. Animal welfare groups have objected to the sport and called it barbaric. Political parties and people have, however, said sport is part of their state's tradition.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:48Published
Covid epicentre, Wuhan's economy is now bouncing back [Video]

Covid epicentre, Wuhan's economy is now bouncing back

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:13Published

Another new variant of COVID is spreading rapidly in South Africa

 Though it emerged independently, it features a similar mutation to the new variant discovered in the U.K. that scientists say is more transmissible.
CBS News
China sends millions of COVID vaccine doses to several countries [Video]

China sends millions of COVID vaccine doses to several countries

In the race to beat coronavirus, millions of doses of Chinese vaccines have already made their way abroad.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:26Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Stringently follow up COVID patients, UK travellers: HC to Delhi govt

 In the wake of the emergence of a new variant of Covid in the UK, the High Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi government to hold a stringent follow up of people...
Mid-Day

My COVID Story: "I shared room with a COVID positive patient"

 Dr Mandeep Chopra was suffering from high-grade fever which led to breathing issues. But he suspects that he caught the final blow of COVID virus load from a...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Upworthy

COVID-19: India may get vaccine nod for emergency use by year-end

 India is likely to have a COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use before December ends as Central Drugs Standard Control Organization's (CDSCO) expert panel...
Mid-Day