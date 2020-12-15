Global  
 

Biden's Inauguration Will Have Smaller Ceremony, 'Reimagined' Parade

Tuesday, 15 December 2020
President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration is getting scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic ... with safety protocols aiming to prevent a superspreader scenario. Biden's own Presidential Inaugural Committee just announced some of the changes…
 [NFA] President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office on Jan. 20 on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, but the inaugural festivities will be largely virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the planning committee said on Tuesday (Dec. 15). Lisa Bernhard produced...

