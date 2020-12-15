Global  
 

Queen Elizabeth Infuriated Over Meghan Markle’s ‘Tacky’ Investment: Royal Insider

OK! Magazine Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Another day, another person angry at Meghan Markle. This time, Queen Elizabeth II is infuriated over the 39-year-old’s latest coffee investment, a commentator claims.  During an episode of ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan claimed “sources close to the Palace” are “just not happy about this overt, commercial activity.”  In response, journalist Andrew Pierce said, Read More
News video: Meghan Markle Thanks COVID Volunteers During Surprise Speech

Meghan Markle Thanks COVID Volunteers During Surprise Speech 00:41

 Elle reports that on Sunday, Duchess Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance on CNN's Heroes special. She delivered a heartfelt speech thanking those assisting with food delivery during the coronavirus pandemic. In her speech she said that she was inspired by the compassion of people in the...

