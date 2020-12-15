Global  
 

Tristan Thompson's 'Mystery Blonde' Dinner Date Identified, No Romance

TMZ.com Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Tristan Thompson was recently seen breaking bread with a lady who isn't Khloe Kardashian -- but there was no funny business, just real estate business ... TMZ has learned. Sources tell us the mystery blonde Tristan was seen having dinner with in…
Tristan Thompson Tristan Thompson Canadian professional basketball player

