Viral 'Dreams' Skateboarder Nathan Apodaca Tests Positive for COVID

TMZ.com Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
The Fleetwood Mac "Dreams" skateboarder -- who's had some life-changing positive moments this year -- is now battling the coronavirus. Our sources tell us Nathan and his fiancée, Estela Chavez, recently tested positive for COVID-19. He's been…
