Viral 'Dreams' Skateboarder Nathan Apodaca Tests Positive for COVID
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
The Fleetwood Mac "Dreams" skateboarder -- who's had some life-changing positive moments this year -- is now battling the coronavirus. Our sources tell us Nathan and his fiancée, Estela Chavez, recently tested positive for COVID-19. He's been…
The Fleetwood Mac "Dreams" skateboarder -- who's had some life-changing positive moments this year -- is now battling the coronavirus. Our sources tell us Nathan and his fiancée, Estela Chavez, recently tested positive for COVID-19. He's been…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
COVID crash: Companies that have filed for bankruptcyPizza chains, rental-car companies, longtime mall anchor stores — the number of companies is growing every day.
CBS News
'Not leaving here without a COVID package': McConnell
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:06Published
What's ahead for the EU on trade and finances?
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 08:11Published