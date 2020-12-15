Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meghan McCain Shares Glimpse Of Newborn Daughter 2 Months After Giving Birth: Photo

OK! Magazine Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
It seems like Meghan McCain can’t get enough of spending time with her daughter, Liberty Sage. So much so, The View star gushed over her bundle of joy on Instagram.  “I am not a poet nor an artists [sic] — so I cannot fully express the ecstasy of motherhood,” the 36-year-old — who shares Liberty Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like