One Direction Hairstylist Spills Sexcapades Of The Band… Then Faces Fan Backlash! Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

One Direction’s former hairstylist, Lou Teasdale, got a lot of fans angry after she claimed band members Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson were “sleeping” with their female crew during their time in the iconic band. During an interview with Spotify Original podcast “Sex, Lies And DM Slides,” Teasdale said Read More 👓 View full article

