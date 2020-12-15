'Great British Bake Off' Star Prue Leith Gets COVID-19 Vaccine
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () Prue Leith the "Great British Bake Off" star is now happily vaccinated against the novel coronavirus ... and she's wondering why some people are balking at the shot. Prue, who of course lives in the UK, is the first celebrity to publicize getting…
TV star Prue Leith says her first COVID-19 vaccine was painless - she "didn'teven feel it''. The food critic and host of "Great British Bake Off" \- knownas "Great British Baking Show" overseas - was treated on Tuesday 15 December.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was joined by Health Secretary Matt Hancock and chef Prue Leith as they launched a shake up of hospital food in the NHS. Patients will be able to order food 24/7 as part of 8 recommendations accepted by the government from advisors including the Great British Bake Off judge.