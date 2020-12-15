Global  
 

'Great British Bake Off' Star Prue Leith Gets COVID-19 Vaccine

TMZ.com Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Prue Leith the "Great British Bake Off" star is now happily vaccinated against the novel coronavirus ... and she's wondering why some people are balking at the shot. Prue, who of course lives in the UK, is the first celebrity to publicize getting…
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Prue Leith gets Covid-19 vaccine

Prue Leith gets Covid-19 vaccine 01:01

 TV star Prue Leith says her first COVID-19 vaccine was painless - she "didn'teven feel it''. The food critic and host of "Great British Bake Off" \- knownas "Great British Baking Show" overseas - was treated on Tuesday 15 December.

