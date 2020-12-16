MLB Finally Elevates 'Negro Leagues' to 'Major League' Status, 'Long Overdue'
Took long enough ... but Major League Baseball will finally recognize the Negro Leagues as a part of the Major Leagues. MLB Commish Rob Manfred said the move will correct a "longtime oversight in the game’s history." So, what does the distinction…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Negro league baseball Former United States professional baseball leagues
Major League Baseball Professional baseball league
Eddie Robinson, MLB's oldest living player, turns 100 years oldEddie Robinson, Major League Baseball's oldest living former player, celebrates his 100th birthday on Tuesday.
USATODAY.com
Cleveland's baseball team will be looking for a new nickname. Here are 10 suggestions.Cleveland's MLB team will be dropping its controversial nickname soon. Here are 10 options, from Spiders to Wild Things to Buckeyes.
USATODAY.com
Cleveland baseball to drop 'Indians' name - NYT
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:08Published
Rob Manfred 10th commissioner of Major League Baseball
'It feels amazing,' MLB's first female GM
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:53Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources