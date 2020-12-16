Global  
 

MLB Finally Elevates 'Negro Leagues' to 'Major League' Status, 'Long Overdue'

TMZ.com Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Took long enough ... but Major League Baseball will finally recognize the Negro Leagues as a part of the Major Leagues. MLB Commish Rob Manfred said the move will correct a "longtime oversight in the game’s history." So, what does the distinction…
