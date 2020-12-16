Global  
 

You're Fired! Twitter May Ban Donald Trump After Leaving Office: No 'Special Rules'

OK! Magazine Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
January could be a rough month for Donald Trump! Not only will he have to witness the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden — he could also be banned from his favorite social media platform. The President has used Twitter as a sounding board for years to spew hate and vitriol towards anyone he considers an Read More
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Cher: I couldn't be friends with someone who voted for Trump

Cher: I couldn't be friends with someone who voted for Trump 00:36

 Pop icon, Cher, has spoken to ITV News about her dislike of US President Donald Trump. "I couldn't be friends with someone who voted for him or believed in him", she said, "if I had a husband, I'd leave him". The American singer has been vocal about her views on the current President, even saying she...

