Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kate Middleton As A Mom: Makeup Free, Dressed In Gym Clothes & ‘Apologizing’ For Running Late

OK! Magazine Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
It’s easy to forget that Kate Middleton was just a normal person before she met Prince William and became part of the royal family. So, what is the 38-year-old really like behind closed doors?  For one, Middleton is “a very confident mom,” a friend told PEOPLE. “She’s no pushover. The children get told off if Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch Kate Middleton Dance To 'Shakin' Stevens' [Video]

Watch Kate Middleton Dance To 'Shakin' Stevens'

Kate Middleton and Prince William have embarked on a three-day royal train tour, leaving London's Euston Station on Sunday evening. In one clip of the couple's visit to Euston, the Duchess can be seen..

Credit: Elle     Duration: 00:21Published
Kate Middleton and Prince William Arrive in Scotland for First Stop of British Tour on Royal Train [Video]

Kate Middleton and Prince William Arrive in Scotland for First Stop of British Tour on Royal Train

Prince William and Kate Middleton will thank people who have worked so hard for their communities during the nine months of the coronavirus pandemic

Credit: People     Duration: 01:02Published
Kate Middleton Finds Success in What Some Are Calling a Royal First [Video]

Kate Middleton Finds Success in What Some Are Calling a Royal First

Kate Middleton went around Great Britain promoting her survey Five Big Questions on the Under Fives, and it was wildly successful. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:58Published