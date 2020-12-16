Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Honesty Hour: George Clooney Weighs In On Tom Cruise Meltdown — ‘It Is A Problem’

OK! Magazine Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Actor Tom Cruise lost his chill and had a meltdown on the Mission: Impossible 7 set when he blasted crew members if they were to breach quarantine rules, and now George Clooney is weighing in on the ordeal — and he did not hold back.  “He didn’t overreact because it is a problem,” the 59-year-old Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like