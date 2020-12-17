Vanessa Bryant Fires Back at Her Mother, Your Lawsuit Against Me Is Total BS
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Vanessa Bryant is lashing back at her mother -- claiming Sofia Laine only filed a lawsuit against her to "extort a financial windfall from our family." Laine sued Vanessa earlier this week -- claiming Kobe Bryant had promised to take care of her…
Vanessa Bryant is lashing back at her mother -- claiming Sofia Laine only filed a lawsuit against her to "extort a financial windfall from our family." Laine sued Vanessa earlier this week -- claiming Kobe Bryant had promised to take care of her…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kobe Bryant American basketball player
Kobe Bryant's widow goes to war with mum over lawsuit
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
Kobe Bryant Crash Victim's Husband Sues L.A. County Sheriff Over Crash Scene PhotosThe husband of one of the victims in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash is suing the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. for invasion of privacy over crash scene cell..
TMZ.com
Biggest celeb news stories of 2020 (Pt. 2)2020's most shocking celebrity news, from Kobe Bryant and Naya Rivera's accidental deaths to Tom Hanks' COVID experience. (Dec. 14)
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources