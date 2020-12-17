Global  
 

Vanessa Bryant Fires Back at Her Mother, Your Lawsuit Against Me Is Total BS

TMZ.com Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Vanessa Bryant is lashing back at her mother -- claiming Sofia Laine only filed a lawsuit against her to "extort a financial windfall from our family." Laine sued Vanessa earlier this week -- claiming Kobe Bryant had promised to take care of her…
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Vanessa Bryant Says Her Mother Has Filed A Lawsuit Against Her Demanding Financial Support

Vanessa Bryant Says Her Mother Has Filed A Lawsuit Against Her Demanding Financial Support 00:26

 Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, said Thursday that her mother has filed a lawsuit against her demanding financial support and claims the late Laker legend vowed to financially take care of her for life. Geoff Petrulis reports.

Kobe Bryant Kobe Bryant American basketball player

Kobe Bryant's widow goes to war with mum over lawsuit [Video]

Kobe Bryant's widow goes to war with mum over lawsuit

Kobe Bryant's widow has blasted her mother for filing a "hurtful" lawsuit against her weeks before the first anniversary of her husband and daughter's helicopter crash deaths.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Kobe Bryant Crash Victim's Husband Sues L.A. County Sheriff Over Crash Scene Photos

 The husband of one of the victims in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash is suing the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. for invasion of privacy over crash scene cell..
TMZ.com

Biggest celeb news stories of 2020 (Pt. 2)

 2020's most shocking celebrity news, from Kobe Bryant and Naya Rivera's accidental deaths to Tom Hanks' COVID experience. (Dec. 14)
 
USATODAY.com

