Jeffrey Epstein’s Pal Jean-Luc Brunel Arrested In Paris On Suspicion Of Rape Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Jean-Luc Brunel, the friend of late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested and taken into custody in Paris, France, on Wednesday, December 16, for questioning on suspicion of raping and trafficking minors, Paris prosecutors revealed. Brunel was about to board a flight to Dakar, Senegal, The Guardian reported. However, he was detained as part of an Read More 👓 View full article

