This Mariah Carey Christmas Ornament Is So Busted Even Mariah Disapproves: Photo

OK! Magazine Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
She says what’s on her mind! Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas, but also the Queen of shade. When adoring fan Kyle Blaine, who happens to be a senior campaign editor at CNN Politics, proudly displayed his Mariah Christmas ornament, the singer herself couldn’t help but respond. “My husband and I exchange ornaments every Read More
News video: Mariah Carey thanks fans as Christmas hit returns to top of the charts

Mariah Carey thanks fans as Christmas hit returns to top of the charts 00:53

 Mariah Carey's festive favourite All I Want For Christmas Is You has made history by topping the U.S. and U.K. charts.

