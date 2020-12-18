Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tom Cruise's Mask on 'Mission' Set Not CDC Recommended

TMZ.com Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Tom Cruise might want to look in the mirror when it comes to making sure everyone on set is COVID safe -- especially if he sticks with what appears to be his go-to face covering. The mask Tom's wearing in almost all the pics from various 'Mission:…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tom Cruise Tom Cruise American actor and producer

Photos Show Tom Cruise Going Easy on COVID Protocols with Costar

 Tom Cruise isn't always a super stickler for COVID protocols -- not based on some on-set pics of him with his 'Mission: Impossible 7' costar. 'M.I. 7' has been..
TMZ.com

Tom Cruise's COVID Tirade Reportedly Causes Exodus of 'M.I.' Crew

 Tom Cruise won't have to fire a bunch of people for breaking COVID protocols on the "Mission: Impossible 7" set, 'cause a lot of them are leaving on their own...
TMZ.com

George Clooney defends Tom Cruise's COVID-19 rant

 Clooney said Cruise "didn't overreact" on the expletive-filled tape, which was recorded during his "Mission: Impossible" production.
CBS News
George Clooney defends Tom Cruise over on set COVID outburst [Video]

George Clooney defends Tom Cruise over on set COVID outburst

George Clooney has defended Tom Cruise after the movie star was caught on tape blasting Mission: Impossible crew members for ignoring COVID protocols.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Coronavirus updates: Moderna vaccine awaits FDA authorization; Oregon extends state of emergency until March 2021; 310K US deaths

 Oregon extends state of emergency to March 2021. Supreme Court denies religious challenge to Kentucky restrictions. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com

Vaccination for Covid-19 will be voluntary: Health ministry

 The ministry listed a series of frequently asked questions (FAQs) on Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday night and responded to questions like if taking a vaccine was..
IndiaTimes

Los Angeles mayor says daughter, 9, has COVID-19

 Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday that his nine-year-old daughter has tested positive for COVID-19, and that he and his wife are quarantining at..
USATODAY.com

Benny Napoleon, sheriff of Wayne County in Michigan, dies after complications with COVID-19

 Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon, a man who dedicated decades to public service and became a household name to metro Detroiters, died Thursday.
 
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Late Night Hosts React to Tom Cruise's Intense COVID-19 Rant | THR News [Video]

Late Night Hosts React to Tom Cruise's Intense COVID-19 Rant | THR News

Tom Cruise made headlines over his recent angry outburst on the set of 'Mission: Impossible 7' over COVID-19 safety concerns, and late-night TV hosts mostly agreed with the star's message, admitting it..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:05Published
Tom Cruise's COVID-19 Rant Causes 7 Crew Members To Quit [Video]

Tom Cruise's COVID-19 Rant Causes 7 Crew Members To Quit

One day after an audio leak appeared to show Tom Cruise tearing into the "Mission: Impossible 7" crew for not following proper COVID-19 safety protocols, some members have now reportedly walked off set..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:49Published
Tom Cruise Screams At ‘Mission Impossible’ Crew For Breaking COVID-19 Protocols [Video]

Tom Cruise Screams At ‘Mission Impossible’ Crew For Breaking COVID-19 Protocols

Leaked audio caught actor Tom Cruise yelling at crew members on the set of the newest installment of the “Mission Impossible” franchise for allegedly not following coronavirus safety protocols.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:00Published

Related news from verified sources

COVID-19 vaccine would need registration, says Centre; explains process

 Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 will be voluntary, the Union Health Ministry has said while underlining that the vaccine introduced in India will be as effective...
Mid-Day Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

How Pope Francis Gets ‘The Common Good’ Wrong – OpEd

How Pope Francis Gets ‘The Common Good’ Wrong – OpEd By Alice Salles* In a New York Times op-ed full of musings on how to “build a better, different, human future,” Pope Francis praised world governments...
Eurasia Review

The most confusing long COVID symptoms observed so far

 Long COVID, or post COVID, as it is medically termed is a syndrome which can affect 1 in 5 COVID recovered patients. For many, even after overcoming the...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mondaq