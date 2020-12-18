It’s Over! ‘The Crown’ Gillian Anderson And Peter Morgan Split After 4 Years
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Actress Gillian Anderson and The Crown creator Peter Morgan have broken up after four years together, shortly after Anderson’s stint as former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in season four. The couple is said to have split amicably after they got together in 2016. Although Anderson and Morgan had an unconventional relationship as they seemed Read More
Actress Gillian Anderson and The Crown creator Peter Morgan have broken up after four years together, shortly after Anderson’s stint as former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in season four. The couple is said to have split amicably after they got together in 2016. Although Anderson and Morgan had an unconventional relationship as they seemed Read More
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources