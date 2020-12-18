Global  
 

Hillsong Church Was ‘A Breeding Ground For Unchecked Abuse,’ Ex-Volunteers Claim

OK! Magazine Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Hillsong Church still isn’t out of hot water as allegations have emerged that members of staff were “sleeping around” with volunteers and asking them for nude photos in a new sex scandal. Page Six reported that the volunteer group claims the church was “a breeding ground for unchecked abuse.” In 2018, the group of former Read More
