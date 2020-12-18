Global  
 

Eminem Disses Snoop in New Song, 'Zeus' and Apologizes to Rihanna

TMZ.com Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Eminem's clapping back at Snoop Dogg in a new song after Snoop left him off his top 10 rappers list ... and he's also giving Rihanna a long-overdue apology. The Detroit rapper just released a deluxe version of his album, "Music to Be Murdered By -…
