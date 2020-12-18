Global  
 

Jerry West Alleged Voicemail, Called Lakers A 'Sh*t Show' To Sway Kawhi To Clips

TMZ.com Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
The man suing Jerry West and the Clippers for his alleged role in landing Kawhi Leonard says West left him a voicemail message in 2019 acknowledging their relationship and trashing the Lakers in the process. Johnny Wilkes tells TMZ Sports ... West…
