Jerry West Alleged Voicemail, Called Lakers A 'Sh*t Show' To Sway Kawhi To Clips

The NBA's regular season is set to start Dec. 22, with five games then on Christmas Day. Here is how we grade each team for their offseason work.

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - LeBron James, who won an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers and formed a coaltion to battle voter suppression, was on Thursday (Dec 10)..

A lawsuit filed in Los Angeles alleges that Jerry West agreed to pay a man $2.5 million if he helped recruit Kawhi Leonard to the Clippers.

The NBA has launched its own investigation into allegations made against the Clippers and Jerry West in a new lawsuit, TMZ Sports has learned. The allegations..

The Los Angeles Clippers will be keeping Paul George in his Southern California home for four more years, signing the veteran NBA forward to a contract extension..

West Bengal: TMC, BJP workers clash in Asansol; vehicles burnt, bombs hurled



A few people were injured and some houses were ransacked in a clash between TMC and BJP supporters in West Bengal's Paschim Barddhaman district on Saturday, police said. Both sides hurled bombs at each.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:25 Published 2 weeks ago

Why the West Coast is more fashionable than the East Coast



The West Coast has 'out-styled' the East Coast to be named the most fashionable side of the USA.Research polling 2,000 Americans revealed that despite those on the East Coast rating their sense of.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published on November 18, 2020