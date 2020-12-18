Keith Richards Gets Cockroach Named After Him for 77th Birthday
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Keith Richards now has the distinct honor of having a cockroach named after him ... and the little bugger even has a custom guitar just like its namesake. Here's the deal ... The Rolling Stones guitarist is celebrating his 77th birthday Friday, and…
Keith Richards now has the distinct honor of having a cockroach named after him ... and the little bugger even has a custom guitar just like its namesake. Here's the deal ... The Rolling Stones guitarist is celebrating his 77th birthday Friday, and…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Keith Richards British songwriter, guitarist of The Rolling Stones
Related videos from verified sources