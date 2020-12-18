Keith Richards Gets Cockroach Named After Him for 77th Birthday

You Might Like

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Keith Richards British songwriter, guitarist of The Rolling Stones

Related videos from verified sources Keith Richards Spills All On His Rockstar Lifestyle With The Stones In New REELZ Doc: Watch



It takes a lot of skill to match up with Mick Jagger's iconic vocals and on-stage energy, but if there's one rockstar who has managed to complement his charisma, it has to be Keith Richards, who —.. Credit: OK Magazine Duration: 00:58 Published 1 day ago