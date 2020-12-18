Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Keith Richards Gets Cockroach Named After Him for 77th Birthday

TMZ.com Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Keith Richards now has the distinct honor of having a cockroach named after him ... and the little bugger even has a custom guitar just like its namesake. Here's the deal ... The Rolling Stones guitarist is celebrating his 77th birthday Friday, and…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Keith Richards Keith Richards British songwriter, guitarist of The Rolling Stones


Related videos from verified sources

Keith Richards Spills All On His Rockstar Lifestyle With The Stones In New REELZ Doc: Watch [Video]

Keith Richards Spills All On His Rockstar Lifestyle With The Stones In New REELZ Doc: Watch

It takes a lot of skill to match up with Mick Jagger's iconic vocals and on-stage energy, but if there's one rockstar who has managed to complement his charisma, it has to be Keith Richards, who —..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 00:58Published