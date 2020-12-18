Vanessa Bryant Claims Her Mother Is Trying to ‘Extort’ Her Family Following Kobe’s Death
Friday, 18 December 2020 () Vanessa Bryant claims her mother, Sofia Laine, is trying to “extort” their family months after Kobe Bryant‘s death. Laine, 68, sued her daughter, 38, for financial support, according to court documents obtained by Radar. The lawsuit, filed in California on Tuesday, December 15, claims that Laine “has been a long-time personal assistant and nanny” for Vanessa Read More
Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, said Thursday that her mother has filed a lawsuit against her demanding financial support and claims the late Laker legend vowed to financially take care of her for life. Geoff Petrulis reports.