Stephen Thompson's Not Buying Khamzat Chimaev Hype, He's Only Won 3 UFC Fights
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
There’s at least 1 person who isn't convinced Khamzat Chimaev is a killer in the Octagon ... UFC title contender Stephen Thompson. TMZ Sports talked to 37-year-old Wonderboy -- who was recently floated as a possible opponent for 26-year-old…
