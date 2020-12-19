Senator Marco Rubio gets the COVID Vaccine in Very Pale Arm
Marco Rubio did his part to show America the COVID vaccine is A-OK ... but how's the Senator from Florida so damn pale?!! A self-deprecating Rubio said, "I know I looked away from the needle And yes, I know I need a tan But I am so confident that…
