Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Senator Marco Rubio gets the COVID Vaccine in Very Pale Arm

TMZ.com Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Senator Marco Rubio gets the COVID Vaccine in Very Pale ArmMarco Rubio did his part to show America the COVID vaccine is A-OK ... but how's the Senator from Florida so damn pale?!! A self-deprecating Rubio said, "I know I looked away from the needle And yes, I know I need a tan But I am so confident that…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: FDA Panel's Stamp Of Approval For Moderna's COVID Vaccine A Shot In The Arm For Florida's Most Vulnerable Population

FDA Panel's Stamp Of Approval For Moderna's COVID Vaccine A Shot In The Arm For Florida's Most Vulnerable Population 03:17

 CBS4's Joan Murray spoke with a Belmont Village resident, who is looking forward to receiving the vaccine.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Marco Rubio Marco Rubio United States Senator from Florida


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Romney Slams Trump's Efforts To Delegitimize Election [Video]

Romney Slams Trump's Efforts To Delegitimize Election

On Sunday, Sen. Mitt Romney publicly criticized President Donald Trump's continued efforts to undermine and delegitimize the 2020 election. Romney said there were many things Trump could be doing, like heralding the success of the COVID vaccine. Romney is dismayed that Trump has chosen to focus on overturning the election. "It's really sad and in a lot of respects embarrassing," he said. Romney said Trump is leaving Washington "with a whole series of conspiracy theories.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

12/20: Jerome, Klain, Gottlieb

 Today on "Face the Nation," Congress moves closer to getting billions of dollars of COVID economic relief to Americans right before Christmas.
CBS News
London’s streets empty as capital enters Tier 4 [Video]

London’s streets empty as capital enters Tier 4

Streets in central London were empty this afternoon as the capital enters new tough Tier 4 Covid restrictions. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:12Published

Adam Carolla Sarcastically Worries About COVID Struggles in Malibu, Beverly Hills

 COVID has ravaged communities across the country, but we haven't heard much about the struggles of the good folks in Beverly Hills and Malibu ... that is until..
TMZ.com
U.S. begins shipping second COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

U.S. begins shipping second COVID-19 vaccine

[NFA] Shipments of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine began leaving warehouses early on Sunday, heading for healthcare facilities around the United States in a push to distribute the second approved coronavirus vaccine. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:57Published

Florida Florida State of the United States of America

Pythons Could Be on Restaurant Menus in Florida

 Anyone interested in frying up a little python? Well, if you live in Florida, you're in luck. Turns out python may be the new chicken in the Sunshine State,..
TMZ.com

A Florida woman woke up to find a raccoon in her Christmas tree. Chaos ensued.

 Aubrey Iacobelli of Tallahassee woke up at 4:15 a.m. on Dec. 10 to find a new and unwelcome decoration in her living room: a wild raccoon.
USATODAY.com

Florida man pays past-due utility bills for 114 families: 'This year, it's more meaningful'

 Gulf Breeze's Mike Esmond nearly doubled his 2019 holiday donation. Hurricane Sally and the COVID-19 pandemic meant more struggling families in 2020.
 
USATODAY.com

Woods and son Charlie, 11, four shots off lead at exhibition event

 Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie are four shots off the lead after the first round of a two-day exhibition event in Florida.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 vaccine concerns [Video]

COVID-19 vaccine concerns

Vaccine concerns. Tonight, a Florida nurse explains how she overcame her vaccine hesitation.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:43Published
How A COVID-19 Vaccine Gets From Lab To Your Arm [Video]

How A COVID-19 Vaccine Gets From Lab To Your Arm

Health Canada has green lit Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVId-19 vaccine and shared how it plans on distributing the doses to provinces.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:44Published
Vaccine airlift delivers shot in the arm for airlines [Video]

Vaccine airlift delivers shot in the arm for airlines

Airlines battered by COVID-19 are prepping for key roles in the mass vaccine rollout that promises to unlock an immediate boost for the sector - and beyond that, its own recovery and survival. This..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:41Published