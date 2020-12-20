Global  
 

Willie Roaf Praises Drew Brees For Playing, 'One Of The Toughest Guys Ever!'

TMZ.com Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Willie Roaf says he ain't surprised Drew Brees is returning so soon from a punctured lung and broken ribs ... telling TMZ Sports the QB is one of the baddest dudes to ever suit up in the NFL!! "Drew Brees is probably one of the toughest guys…
