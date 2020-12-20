Willie Roaf Praises Drew Brees For Playing, 'One Of The Toughest Guys Ever!'

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is making more and more NFL history. He threw his 40th TD pass on Saturday against the Panthers.

In a clear mismatch, Stefon Diggs torches De’Vante Bausby in Bills’ blowout win over Broncos The Broncos' hopes that an unproven cornerback could keep one of the NFL's best receivers in check turned out to be pure delusion.

Denver Post 7 hours ago



