Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Bachelorette' Star Ben Smith Plays Coy About Desire To Be Next 'Bachelor'

TMZ.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Ben Smith's trying to play it cool on making the jump from 'Bachelorette' hunk to the full-blown 'Bachelor' ... and ya gotta see his reactions to all the burning questions!!! We got the 'Bachelorette' fan-favorite leaving his Bodybuilding Club in…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'The Bachelorette': Army Veteran Ben Smith Opens Up About Mental Health Journey | THR News [Video]

'The Bachelorette': Army Veteran Ben Smith Opens Up About Mental Health Journey | THR News

Ben Smith, a former military officer and current fitness coach, put his vulnerability on display with the ABC star, saying, "I was very scared about sharing all of those things, and I'm okay."

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:10Published