French Investigators Need Prince Andrew Amid Jean-Luc Brunel Arrest

OK! Magazine Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
French investigators want to speak to Prince Andrew as a key witness after they reprimanded another one of Jeffrey Epstein’s associates, model agency boss Jean-Luc Brunel. Virginia Roberts, who also alleged that she was made to have sex with the Duke, said that she had similar experiences with Brunel. Prince Andrew previously denied ever meeting Read More
