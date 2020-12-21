French Investigators Need Prince Andrew Amid Jean-Luc Brunel Arrest
Monday, 21 December 2020 () French investigators want to speak to Prince Andrew as a key witness after they reprimanded another one of Jeffrey Epstein’s associates, model agency boss Jean-Luc Brunel. Virginia Roberts, who also alleged that she was made to have sex with the Duke, said that she had similar experiences with Brunel. Prince Andrew previously denied ever meeting Read More
A top puppeteer claims Prince Andrew told him his infamous 'Spitting Image' doll was bought by a 'friend in New York' - amid claims the Royal used it to grope girls with Jeffrey Epstein.Steve Wright,..