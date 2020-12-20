Global  
 

Ariana Grande Is Engaged To Dalton Gomez After Whirlwind Romance — See The Ring!

OK! Magazine Sunday, 20 December 2020
Love is in the air! Ariana Grande is engaged to Dalton Gomez after they were first spotted hanging out earlier this year.  “Forever n then some,” the 27-year-old captioned a slew of photos with Gomez on Instagram. The “thank u, next” songstress also showed off her new bling in the sweet snapshots. In the photos, Read More
Ariana Grande shows off diamond ring to reveal she is engaged to Dalton Gomez!

Ariana Grande shows off diamond ring to reveal she is engaged to Dalton Gomez! 01:16

 Ariana Grande is engaged to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, less than a year after they started dating in January this year.

