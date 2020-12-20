Ariana Grande Is Engaged To Dalton Gomez After Whirlwind Romance — See The Ring!
Sunday, 20 December 2020 () Love is in the air! Ariana Grande is engaged to Dalton Gomez after they were first spotted hanging out earlier this year. “Forever n then some,” the 27-year-old captioned a slew of photos with Gomez on Instagram. The “thank u, next” songstress also showed off her new bling in the sweet snapshots. In the photos, Read More
