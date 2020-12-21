Global  
 

Kristen Wiig's SNL reunion with Maya Rudolph reminded us they'll go down as all time greats

Lainey Gossip Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Dear Gossips,It was so good to see Maya Rudolph and Kate McKinnon join Kristen Wiig onstage for the opening monologue on Saturday Night Live this weekend. They’ll go down as all-time greats on the show for sure. Actually, they already are. The women of SNL have always held it down – and I’m not sure...
