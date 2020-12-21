Global  
 

Santa Claus Rescued by Firefighters After Getting Stuck in Power Lines

TMZ.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
If Santa Claus is gonna come to town, successfully, he's gonna have to keep a better eye out for power lines ... and he's damn lucky some mere mortals saved his ass this time. A man dressed as Saint Nick had to be helped down by firefighters Sunday…
News video: Paragliding Santa Hits Rio Linda Power Lines

Paragliding Santa Hits Rio Linda Power Lines 02:23

 Santa was removed safely from the power lines near 7th Avenue after being trapped for over an hour, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

