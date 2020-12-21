Santa Claus Rescued by Firefighters After Getting Stuck in Power Lines
If Santa Claus is gonna come to town, successfully, he's gonna have to keep a better eye out for power lines ... and he's damn lucky some mere mortals saved his ass this time. A man dressed as Saint Nick had to be helped down by firefighters Sunday…
