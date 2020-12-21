Santa Claus Rescued by Firefighters After Getting Stuck in Power Lines

US Navy: Santa Gets Order Of The Blue Nose



Santa Claus is a noted globetrotter. The U.S. Navy has honored Santa by making him a member of the Order of the Blue Nose. According to Navy tradition, that accolade is only given to sailors who make it north of the Arctic Circle. Santa and his elves are lifetime members, according to one Navy command.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:30 Published on January 1, 1970