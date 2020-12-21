Review - Small Axe: Education is about London's education system disenfranchising Black students and the support they get from their community
Monday, 21 December 2020 () Education is the final installment in Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology—which collectively won Best Picture from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association—and like Lovers Rock, it is not based on a specific person, but on a specific event that occurred in the Afro-Caribbean community in London in t...
Cafe con Libros Press bookstore fosters community literacy, art, and cultural expression. With its shelves filled with independent authors and diverse titles, the tiny non-profit bookstore is a local..
Small Axe Clip - Alex Wheatle - 'Alex Wheatle' is the fourth in a collection of five films by Steve McQueen inspired by real-life events about ordinary people showing courage, belief, and resilience to..