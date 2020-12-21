John Mulaney Checks Into Rehab for Cocaine, Alcohol Abuse
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
John Mulaney will be spending the holidays away from friends and family, he's checked into rehab to treat cocaine and alcohol abuse after relapsing ... TMZ has confirmed. The comedian entered rehab this past weekend and will spend the next 60 days…
John Mulaney American actor and stand-up comedian
