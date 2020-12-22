Former Playboy Model Victoria Valentino Comes to Rescue in Shooting
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Former Playboy model Victoria Valentino didn't think twice after seeing a gunshot victim lying in her street ... rushing to action and playing nurse until paramedics arrived. Victoria tells TMZ ... she was sitting in her Altadena, CA home Sunday…
