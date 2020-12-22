Global  
 

Princess Beatrice & Princess Eugenie’s Xmas Plans Ruined, Spending Holiday Apart

OK! Magazine Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
After a trying year, the royal family won’t be getting their dream Christmas to finish 2020 off on a high note. In fact, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice will actually have to spend Christmas apart this year. With London under Tier 4 restrictions only days before Christmas, the sisters will not be able to see Read More
